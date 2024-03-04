Watch CBS News
Search underway for missing hiker at Ringwood State Park in New Jersey

Hiker reported missing at Ringwood State Park in New Jersey
Hiker reported missing at Ringwood State Park in New Jersey 00:42

RINGWOOD, N.J. -- A search is underway for a hiker who went missing Sunday at a state park in New Jersey.

Police say the 60-year-old woman was out for a hike early Sunday afternoon at Ringwood State Park in Passaic County.

Chopper 2 flew overhead Monday, as law enforcement gathered at a staging area near the park's botanical garden.

Police believe the woman was hiking in the area around Skylands Manor.

According to the park map, Skylands Manor is located in the center of the park, right near the State Botanical Garden off the Crossover and Five Ponds trails.

Police shared a photo of the woman on social media, but have not released her name. 

They are asking anyone who may have seen her to call the Ringwood Police Department at 973-962-7017.

Ringwood is just over the border from Rockland County, New York, about 5 miles away from Harriman State Park.

The park is typically open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but police say that area will remain closed while the search continues.

