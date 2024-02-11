Search on for suspect accused of hitting man several times on head with metal pipe in Chinatown

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man accused of hitting another man with a metal pipe.

The assault happened on Jan. 30 on Baxter Street in Chinatown.

The NYPD said the 35-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect who then hit him several times on the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.