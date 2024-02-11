Watch CBS News
Search on for suspect accused of hitting man several times on head with metal pipe in Chinatown

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man accused of hitting another man with a metal pipe.

The assault happened on Jan. 30 on Baxter Street in Chinatown.

The NYPD said the 35-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect who then hit him several times on the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

CBS New York Team
