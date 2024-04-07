Search on for gunman after 16-year-old shot in Manhattan

Search on for gunman after 16-year-old shot in Manhattan

Search on for gunman after 16-year-old shot in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- The NYPD said a 16-year-old was shot on Sunday afternoon in Harlem and a search is underway for the person responsible.

Frederick Douglas Boulevard between West 113th and 114th streets, where the gun violence erupted, was eventually reopened. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

Cellphone video shows good Samaritans rushing to help the teenager who, they said, was on the ground in the middle of the street.

"He fell to the ground on the street over here and he was bleeding from his stomach," witness Pascal Hogue said.

Police said the gunfire started near West 113th at around 2:30 p.m. Hogue said he was on his way to grab lunch when he heard the shots and saw the 16-year-old running.

"After the first pop, he was like, 'Call 911! Call 911!' He was just screaming and running," Hogue said.

Near West 114th that teenager dropped and good Samaritans called 911 while others rushed in and provided pressure and support to keep the victim calm.

"He was still moving. He was still pretty agitated, and it just created a whole commotion," Hogue said.

An evidence marker was placed next to a bullet on the ground at the corner. Witnesses said they saw a group of people at the corner before the shots were fired and the shooting has left some on edge.

"I'm still a little shaken. It was definitely shocking just to hear that one pop," Hogue said.

Police are trying to figure out a motive. No one is currently in custody.