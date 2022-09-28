Search for gunman after 4 men shot on Harlem sidewalk

NEW YORK - Four men were shot overnight in Harlem, and police are searching for the gunman responsible.

All three victims are in their 20s. One is seriously injured, while the other three are expected to be OK.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on 116th Street near Seventh Avenue.

The men were standing on the sidewalk when another man was seen opening fire on them.

Police are not sure if the victims were the intended targets.

There's no word on whether the gunman is in custody or if investigators know who they're searching for.

"Me hearing about this, four people being shot tonight, is unbelievable. I think the gun violence truly has to come to a stop," a Harlem man named Leonidis told CBS2. "The streets have to become safer for the men, women and children who live in the area."

The shooting came just hours after another one occurred Tuesday afternoon less than 10 blocks away on 125th Street and Seventh Avenue near the Apollo Theater.

Police said two people were shot -- a 20-year-old man and a woman who we're hearing was a street vendor. Both victims are expected to survive, and no arrests have been made in that case.

It's unclear if the shootings were related.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.