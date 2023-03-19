Watch CBS News
Holi celebration held in Lower Manhattan

Holi celebration held at the Seaport in Lower Manhattan
Holi celebration held at the Seaport in Lower Manhattan 00:25

NEW YORK -- There was a Holi celebration at the South Street Seaport in Lower Manhattan on Sunday.

The event included a puppet show for kids, dancing and plenty of traditional Indian food.

People also got to toss signature color powders or shop at the outdoor Indian market on Front Street, which features nearly a dozen Indian-owned businesses.

Holi is the traditional Hindu festival of colors, celebrating unity, love and joy.

