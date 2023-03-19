Holi celebration held in Lower Manhattan
NEW YORK -- There was a Holi celebration at the South Street Seaport in Lower Manhattan on Sunday.
The event included a puppet show for kids, dancing and plenty of traditional Indian food.
People also got to toss signature color powders or shop at the outdoor Indian market on Front Street, which features nearly a dozen Indian-owned businesses.
Holi is the traditional Hindu festival of colors, celebrating unity, love and joy.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.