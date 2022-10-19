Sean "Diddy" Combs surprises students at Bronx charter school he co-founded

NEW YORK -- Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs went back to school Tuesday.

Combs showed up unannounced at Capital Prep Bronx Charter School, which he helped co-found.

He says he wanted to create a place where kids of color would get the support and guidance they needed to succeed.

"It was something that was always a dream for me and a passion, and I'm just blessed that it was able to happen. I think it's having an impact. I mean, not I think, I know it's definitely having an impact on the community, so it's a dream come true," Combs said.

School officials say they have a 100% success rate with college admittance.