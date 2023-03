BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- There was an unusual sight this week on busy Route 35 in New Jersey.

Police in Brick Township helped a seal cross the highway. Officers stopped traffic, allowing it to get across safely.

Silly seal alert! Earlier this evening officers found a seal trying to cross Rt. 35 in Brick. Officers were able to stop... Posted by Brick Township Police Department on Monday, February 27, 2023

The Marine Mammals Stranding Center then took the seal under its care.

There's no word on how the animal got onto Route 35.