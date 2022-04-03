Long Island police rescue seal in the road

Watch CBS News

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island rescued a seal that was in the road.

A 911 caller reported the seal was in a parking lot off Woodhull Road in Southampton at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

seal-in-road-long-island.jpg
Police said the juvenal harbor seal "fled" toward a nearby motel when they arrived.

Officers were able to get the seal and bring it to the Riverhead Foundation, which is now evaluating and caring for the animal.

The seal will be released at a future date, police said.

April 3, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

