Long Island police rescue seal in the road
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island rescued a seal that was in the road.
A 911 caller reported the seal was in a parking lot off Woodhull Road in Southampton at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police said the juvenal harbor seal "fled" toward a nearby motel when they arrived.
Officers were able to get the seal and bring it to the Riverhead Foundation, which is now evaluating and caring for the animal.
The seal will be released at a future date, police said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.