17-year-old boy killed in car crash on Long Island

NORTH MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- A teenager was killed in a car crash on Long Island on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway in North Massapequa.

Nassau County Police say a 17-year-old driver went off the road at the northbound ramp at Exit 5 and struck a tree, apparently causing the vehicle to flip onto its side.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The victim has not yet been identified.