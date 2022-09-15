Watch CBS News
NYPD: Suspect wearing "Scream" mask wanted for $3,000 armed robbery in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Queens store robbed at gunpoint
Queens store robbed at gunpoint 00:26

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspects behind an armed robbery at a store in Queens. 

It happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday on 109 Avenue in Ozone Park. 

Police said the suspects entered the store -- two armed with hand guns and the other with what appeared to be an assault rifle. 

They allegedly stole $3,000 from the register before taking off in a black Mazda 3 sedan. 

One suspect was seen wearing the famous ghost face mask from the "Scream" movies. 

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

