NYPD: Suspect wearing "Scream" mask wanted for $3,000 armed robbery in Queens

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspects behind an armed robbery at a store in Queens.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday on 109 Avenue in Ozone Park.

Police said the suspects entered the store -- two armed with hand guns and the other with what appeared to be an assault rifle.

They allegedly stole $3,000 from the register before taking off in a black Mazda 3 sedan.

One suspect was seen wearing the famous ghost face mask from the "Scream" movies.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.