Schumer urges House to take up bill that imposes sanctions on countries that fail to crack down on synthetic opioid production

Sen. Schumer calls on House to pass bill to stop flow of fentanyl into U.S.

Sen. Schumer calls on House to pass bill to stop flow of fentanyl into U.S.

Sen. Schumer calls on House to pass bill to stop flow of fentanyl into U.S.

NEW YORK -- There's a new effort at the federal level to dramatically reduce the amount of fentanyl making its way to the U.S.

Sen. Chuck Schumer says a new bipartisan defense bill imposes tough sanctions on China and Mexico for failing to crack down on synthetic opioid production.

The measure just passed the Senate. Schumer is now calling on the House of Representatives to also take up the legislation.

"Our legislation will allow the president to declare a state of emergency and impose tough sanctions, economic sanctions, on China and Mexico, and every expert who looks at it says that will make them stop sending us this deadly, deadly drug," Schumer said Sunday.

Schumer says that if the House passes the legislation, it will be a breakthrough moment in the fight to reverse overdose deaths in the U.S.