Governors Kathy Hochul & Phil Murphy join 8 other governors in opposing school textbook censorship

NEW YORK -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul are joining eight other governors in opposing censorship of school textbooks.

This comes after publishers agreed to censor their educational materials.

The governors sent a letter to publishing companies saying censorship will not be supported in schools in their states.

They claim it negatively impacts core educational values.

