School bus with students on board slams into home in Edison, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

EDISON, N.J. -- A school bus driver lost control Wednesday morning and crashed into the garage of a home in Edison, New Jersey, police say. 

Chopper 2 is over the scene on Rahway Road, where debris can be seen all over the front yard. 

Police say the driver lost control around 8:15 a.m., then drove through a grassy area before crashing through a fence and into the garage. 

Students were on board the bus at the time, and at least two kids suffered minor injuries.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story. 

First published on October 18, 2023 / 8:53 AM

