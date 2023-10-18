School bus with students on board slams into home in Edison, New Jersey

EDISON, N.J. -- A school bus driver lost control Wednesday morning and crashed into the garage of a home in Edison, New Jersey, police say.

Chopper 2 is over the scene on Rahway Road, where debris can be seen all over the front yard.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out a report of a school bus crashing into a home in Edison, N.J. Watch more local news on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Police say the driver lost control around 8:15 a.m., then drove through a grassy area before crashing through a fence and into the garage.

Students were on board the bus at the time, and at least two kids suffered minor injuries.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.