School bus driver charged after crashing into home in Rockland County

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- A school bus driver has been charged in connection to a December crash in Rockland County.

Police say the bus crashed into a home in Spring Valley on Dec. 1.

Seven children, ranging in age from 4 to 10, were injured, along with the driver. None of the injuries were life-threatening. Police said there were 22 kids on board at the time.

Police say the 37-year-old driver was arrested Tuesday and faces multiple charges, including assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and 21 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The driver is also being charged with 31 traffic infractions.

Police did not release the driver's identity.