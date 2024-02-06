School bus crashes with students on board in Commack, Long Island

School bus crashes with preschoolers on board in Commack, Long Island

COMMACK, N.Y. -- A school bus crashed with students on board Tuesday morning on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police said the mini school bus struck a guardrail and landed on its side.

The crash was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. on the Long Island Expressway service road near exit 53 in Commack.

Chopper 2 was over the scene, as the bus was later loaded onto a tow truck.

Police said four children from Building Blocks Preschool were taken to the hospital for evaluation and their parents were notified.

The bus driver and an aide were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

