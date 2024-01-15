Watch CBS News
School bus crashes with dozens of students on board in Queens

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A school bus crashed with dozens of students on board Monday in Queens.

Chopper 2 was over the scene around noon on the Nassau Expressway between Lefferts Boulevard and John F. Kennedy Airport.

Fire officials said 45 people were onboard, and two were treated for serious injuries.

At least one other vehicle also appeared to be involved in the crash.

The bus is registered to Lev Bais Yaakov High School in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.  

New York City public schools are closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

First published on January 15, 2024 / 12:51 PM EST

