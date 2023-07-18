Watch CBS News
School bus crashes with car on Belt Parkway

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - All eastbound lanes were closed on the Belt Parkway at Pennsylvania Avenue Tuesday morning after a car and a school bus crashed. 

Emergency vehicles also blocked lanes on the westbound side, leading to traffic delays. 

The car was crushed under the school bus, and the front two wheels of the bus were over the middle guardrail. 

It happened just after 9 a.m. near Exit 13. 

Firefighters said no kids were on the school bus, but one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition, and another was treated for a minor injury. 

