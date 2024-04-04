Long Island man rescues firefighter neighbor from burning home

SAYVILLE, N.Y. -- A Long Island man jumped into action when his neighbor's home went up in flames.

"I just could see the smoke coming out of the house. I said, 'Oh my god, call 911, the house is on fire,'" said Richard Mosback.

Mosback didn't waste one second. He ran out of his home on Astor Drive in Sayville and tried to go into the burning house.

"I started yelling to see if anyone was inside. And then I came out because the smoke was so overwhelming," he said.

That's when Mosback saw his neighbor, Andrew Spitzfaden, who happens to be a firefighter, trapped and leaning out a second-floor window.

Andrew Spitzfaden, 18, embraces his neighbor Richard Mosback, who saved him after his home caught fire in Sayville, New York. CBS New York

"I ran back here because I knew I had the ladder," said Mosback. "I was just scared I wasn't gonna be able to get there in time. I was worried about him."

Mosback said a contractor who was in a van nearby helped hold the ladder while he climbed up.

"I never even met him before, but he came. He definitely saved my life," said Spitzfaden. "I went to three calls right after actually, still, because I love the fire department so much."

Sadly, the family's dog didn't make it out.

But with grateful hearts, the 18-year-old and his parents went to Mosback's home Thursday to say thank you. They felt indebted to their neighbor, who was a stranger before the fire.

"Definitely something that's gonna stay with me for the rest of my life," said Mosback.

In less than 24 hours, a GoFundMe raised tens of thousands of dollars to help the family rebuild.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.