See it: Sayreville retaining wall seriously damaged in "large scale act of vandalism," police say

SAYREVILL, N.J. -- A retaining wall collapsed in Sayreville, New Jersey, and authorities believe it may have been an act of vandalism.

Chopper 2 was over the scene Tuesday at Cheesequake Road and South Minisink Avenue.

New Jersey State Police and Sayreville Police Department are seeking the public's assistance with a large scale act of... Posted by New Jersey State Police on Friday, January 13, 2023

Police believe heavy machinery was used to damage the wall.

It happened some time between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Jan. 6.

Police ask anyone with information about what may have happened to contact them.