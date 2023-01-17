See it: Sayreville retaining wall seriously damaged in "large scale act of vandalism," police say
SAYREVILL, N.J. -- A retaining wall collapsed in Sayreville, New Jersey, and authorities believe it may have been an act of vandalism.
Chopper 2 was over the scene Tuesday at Cheesequake Road and South Minisink Avenue.
Police believe heavy machinery was used to damage the wall.
It happened some time between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Jan. 6.
Police ask anyone with information about what may have happened to contact them.
