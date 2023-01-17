Watch CBS News
See it: Sayreville retaining wall seriously damaged in "large scale act of vandalism," police say

Retaining wall damaged in New Jersey
Retaining wall damaged in New Jersey 01:16

SAYREVILL, N.J. -- A retaining wall collapsed in Sayreville, New Jersey, and authorities believe it may have been an act of vandalism. 

Chopper 2 was over the scene Tuesday at Cheesequake Road and South Minisink Avenue. 

New Jersey State Police and Sayreville Police Department are seeking the public's assistance with a large scale act of...

Posted by New Jersey State Police on Friday, January 13, 2023

Police believe heavy machinery was used to damage the wall.

It happened some time between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Jan. 6.

Police ask anyone with information about what may have happened to contact them. 

