Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly crash in Sayreville under investigation

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Sayreville Police open investigation into deadly crash
Sayreville Police open investigation into deadly crash 00:28

SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- A deadly crash in Sayreville is now under investigation.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at Bordentown Avenue and Waterworks Road.

Authorities say it appears that a Nissan crossed over a double yellow line and hit a box truck head-on.

The driver of the Nissan and a back seat passenger died at the scene. Two other passengers who were in the car are being treated for serious injuries.

The people in the truck were not seriously hurt.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 7:27 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.