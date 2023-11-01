Deadly crash in Sayreville under investigation
SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- A deadly crash in Sayreville is now under investigation.
It happened Tuesday afternoon at Bordentown Avenue and Waterworks Road.
Authorities say it appears that a Nissan crossed over a double yellow line and hit a box truck head-on.
The driver of the Nissan and a back seat passenger died at the scene. Two other passengers who were in the car are being treated for serious injuries.
The people in the truck were not seriously hurt.
