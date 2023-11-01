Prescription pill reportedly found in Halloween goody bag, Sayreville Police say

SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- Police in Sayreville are investigating a report of prescription medication handed out with Halloween candy.

It was reported that a prescription clonazepam pill was found in a clear zip-close bag with a candy corn pattern on it, along with various pieces of mixed candy.

Police say the child who received the bag trick-or-treated in the area of Park Village.

Parents and caregivers are urged to thoroughly check all the candy and goody bags their children received on Halloween.

Anyone who has a similar bag or any information related to this investigation is asked to call police at (732) 727-4444 or (732) 525-5420.