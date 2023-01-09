Watch CBS News
Crime

Opening statements begin in West Side Highway bike path terror attack trial

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Opening statements in Sayfullo Saipov trial
Opening statements in Sayfullo Saipov trial 00:30

NEW YORK -- Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the trial of a man charged with using a truck to kill eight people on the West Side Highway bike path in 2017

Sayfullo Saipov pleaded not guilty to a 28-count indictment. 

He is charged with murder and providing support to the Islamic State, a group designated by the U.S. as a terror organization. 

The Department of Justice intends to seek the death penalty in the case. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 12:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.