Opening statements begin in West Side Highway bike path terror attack trial
NEW YORK -- Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the trial of a man charged with using a truck to kill eight people on the West Side Highway bike path in 2017.
Sayfullo Saipov pleaded not guilty to a 28-count indictment.
He is charged with murder and providing support to the Islamic State, a group designated by the U.S. as a terror organization.
The Department of Justice intends to seek the death penalty in the case.
