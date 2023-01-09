Opening statements begin in West Side Highway bike path terror attack trial

NEW YORK -- Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the trial of a man charged with using a truck to kill eight people on the West Side Highway bike path in 2017.

Sayfullo Saipov pleaded not guilty to a 28-count indictment.

He is charged with murder and providing support to the Islamic State, a group designated by the U.S. as a terror organization.

The Department of Justice intends to seek the death penalty in the case.