New York jury could hand Sayfullo Saipov state's first death penalty in 60 years

NEW YORK -- The terrorism trial of Sayfullo Saipov could end with New York's first death penalty in six decades.

A jury at federal court could make the decision as soon as Monday after Saipov, 35, was convicted in January for driving a rented truck on the West Side bike path and killing eight people on Oct. 31, 2017.

Saipov said he was inspired by ISIS, the Islamic State group. Defense attorney David Patton told the jury Saipov did it and never cross-examined a witness.

Jason Goldman, a former prosecutor, said the focus is now on the penalty phase.

"Very, very few cases, as you know, involve potential death penalty," said Goldman.

Then-President Donald Trump quickly called for Saipov to face the death penalty.

President Joe Biden called for a moratorium on capital punishment when he took office, but the Justice Department allowed prosecutors to continue seeking it in cases inherited from previous administrations.

Saipov could be given a life sentence if the defense is able to touch a sympathetic nerve in at least one juror.

"You do not need to paint a picture. We don't think he was born predisposed to do this right? That's the argument. It's where did he come from, what abuse did he suffer as a child, how did he find himself gravitating towards committing this conduct?" said Goldman.

According to reports, Saipov would be the first person sentenced to death in New York City since 1963.