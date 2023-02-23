Emotional testimony from Sayfullo Saipov's father followed by courtroom outburst during penalty phase of trial

NEW YORK -- The penalty phase of the trial of Sayfullo Saipov came to a halt Thursday afternoon following a courtroom outburst from Saipov's uncle.

Jurors will decide whether Saipov gets life in prison or the death penalty for running over and killing eight people on the West Side bike path in support of ISIS.

An uncle of Saipov's yelled out "dirty ISIS' and "bastards," then slammed his fist into the door as he walked out of the courtroom following his brother, Sayfullo's father's, emotional testimony on the stand.

His outburst in Uzbek could only be partially translated into English because the interpreters could not hear all of what he said.

Another female family member wailed.

During the jarring scene, a sister of a victim had a panic attack and the daughter of a survivor started crying.

The judge scolded the defense, "Make sure that does not happen again."

Moments prior, Habibulloh Saipov, Sayfullo's father, sobbed uncontrollably on the stand when asked by the defense if, after his testimony, he expected to see Sayfullo in person again.

"I think after this event, I will not be able to see him anymore," Habibulloh Saipov said.

The defense then asked Sayfullo's life would still have meaning to his father if he was sentenced to life in prison?

His father answered yes, saying, "Because he will get enough time to realize the thing he committed."

He told the court about Sayfullo's upbringing as the oldest and only son of four in Uzbekistan, and how Sayfullo, at the age of 14, looked after his family as his father went to the United States with his brother to earn money to send back home, which inspired Sayfullo to do the same in 2010.

Saipov has shown no remorse for the 2017 Halloween attack, during which he drove a rental truck onto the West Side bike path, taking aim at bicyclists, killing eight and injuring a dozen in the name of ISIS.

His father says the family was ashamed and apologized, saying his son "committed a terrible tragedy."

"I'm feeling very bad about this, and I would like to apologize in front of everyone -- all victims," he said. "There is nothing that can justify this."

This is the first time in 13 years the two had seen each other in person.

The uncle who had the outburst was taken off the list of people testifying and was banned from the courthouse for the rest of the trial.

Another uncle and Sayfullo's sister also took the stand.

The trial resumes Friday.