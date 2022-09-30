Watch CBS News
Savanna, first baby giraffe born on Long Island, delights curious visitors

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

MELVILLE, N.Y. - Giraffes are the tallest mammals in the world, but one of the tiniest is being nurtured in our area. 

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports farmgoers in Melville are delighted with an adorable and curious newborn giraffe. 

It's a girl! Savanna weighed in at 142 pounds at birth, and is 5'4" tall. Her mother was pregnant for 15 months. 

"She's an incredible mom, taking care of baby. She cleans, feeds it. She's always very attentive," said Ronald Brigati of White Post Farms. 

Savanna is the first giraffe born on Long Island. She and her parents are adjusting well to their specially constructed constructed surroundings at White Post Farms of Melville. 

"I can't believe we get the opportunity to see this," one person said. 

"The mom gave birth like she has done it a thousand times before," Brigati said. "We were in awe." 

The parents, Patches and Oliver, came separately to the farm as babies. One was the runt of her litter. He was rejected by his mother. 

"It was love at first sight. We knew one day they would produce a baby," Brigati said. 

"You love every animal, you care for them, and they give us so much back," said Wantagh resident Marionella Cerda. 

Veterinarians are regularly monitoring baby giraffe Savanna, who has grown one foot and gained 25 pounds in the month since she was born. 

"The baby will 12-15 feet tall when full grown. That will take about five years. She'll probably be 1,500 pounds, or more," Brigati said. 

Savanna's drinking mother's milk, will soon turn to hay, and seems to love the heated floors, windows for peering and strolling outside when it's warm. 

Sadly, populations are dropping 30-50% in Africa due to habitat loss and poaching. 

"We all live on the planet together. We should all get along. And at a young age, to see how important this is," said Domonique Viola of Lindenhust. 

"It's a great family. A great little giraffe family," Brigati said. 

Savanna and her parents are expected to live into their forties. 

Children visiting the baby giraffe are learning that, just like human fingerprints, no two giraffes have the same markings., 

