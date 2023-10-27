Jets cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed clear concussion protocol, will play vs. Giants

Ready, Set, Jets: Who will be hometown hero against Giants?

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed cleared the concussion protocol and will play against the Giants on Sunday.

Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday both Gardner and Reed are "good to go" after practicing fully this week.

Gardner missed New York's 20-14 victory over Philadelphia two weeks ago after being a late addition to the injury report with what was first called an "illness" by the team. But symptoms worsened for last year's AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and it was determined he had a concussion.

Reed sat out two games after being injured in the Jets' 23-20 loss to Kansas City on Oct. 1.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 24: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the New England Patriots in action against D.J. Reed #4 of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Patriots defeated the Jets 15-10. Jim McIsaac / Getty Images

The return of both Gardner and Reed is a big boost for the Jets' defense, which had Bryce Hall, Craig James and Tae Hayes replace them. The backups played well, but Gardner and Reed form one of the league's top cornerback duos when healthy.

"It does allow flexibility on the defense and it allows you to do some things you normally wouldn't without those two guys," Saleh said.

Rookie offensive lineman Joe Tippmann, the Jets' second-round pick in April, was ruled out for the game with an injured quadriceps. He started the last four games at right guard and will likely be replaced by either Billy Turner or Wes Schweitzer.

Wide receiver Irvin Charles, a special teams standout, is doubtful with a shoulder injury.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 1: Sauce Gardner #1 of the New York Jets celebrates after a safety during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

COOK'S COMMENTS

Saleh wasn't surprised by running back Dalvin Cook acknowledging Thursday he's having a tough time adjusting to his reduced role in the offense.

"I'm actually happy that he's a little frustrated because it means he's all in and he wants to be a part of it," Saleh said. "He wants to get reps, he wants to play. He's not here to just collect a paycheck. So if he wasn't frustrated, then I'd think something was wrong."

Cook, whose name is mentioned in trade rumors, has just 109 yards on 39 carries. His 2.8 yards per carry is by far the lowest of his NFL career.

Meanwhile, Breece Hall has 426 yards rushing on 66 carries — a league-leading 6.5 yards per attempt among qualified players — and two touchdowns.

"To Breece's credit, it feels like every time he touches the ball, something cool is happening," Saleh said. "So he's been the hot hand, he's been getting the bulk of the carries."