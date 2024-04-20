Saturday shaping up to be a nice spring day in NYC! Here's the full weekend forecast

Saturday forecast

Saturday morning's rain showers were exiting Long Island, setting up a much drier afternoon and a nice spring day overall!

Some sunshine will return and high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

CBS New York

Saturday night will be mostly clear and chilly. Temps will fall into the low to mid 40s around New York City and 30s in the suburbs.

You'll need a coat if you'll be out late.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be dry, but cooler. High temps will only be in the upper 50s, thanks in part to increased cloud cover as a system passes by to our south.

The week ahead

The week ahead is looking very nice - plenty of sunshine and seasonable temps in the 60s. Our next rain chance comes on Wednesday. Have a great weekend!

