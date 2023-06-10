"Saturday Night Lights" youth basketball tournament kicks off on Lower East Side

NEW YORK -- Kids packed Basketball City on the Lower East Side on Saturday for the kick-off and tip-off of "Saturday Night Lights."

The youth basketball tournament is supported by the NYPD and the NBA with the goal of giving young people something to do and keeping them off the streets.

"It's our main focus to give them a safe environment to be around one another but, more importantly, just to learn about some life skills," former New York Knicks guard John Starks said.

"We want the young people to know that there's always an opportunity and there's a place for them to go play," former New Jersey Nets player Albert King said.

Events will be hosted citywide at 136 locations across the five boroughs throughout the summer.