Mayor Eric Adams helps kick off new season for Saturday Night Lights in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams helped tip off a major community initiative in Brooklyn on Saturday.

It's a new season for Saturday Night Lights.

The partnership between the NYPD and City Department of Youth and Community Development provides sports and fitness training.

The mayor joined kids at a community center in East New York.

Saturday Night Lights is open to children between the ages of 11-18 across all five boroughs.

First published on October 14, 2023 / 10:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

