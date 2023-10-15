Mayor Eric Adams helps kick off new season for Saturday Night Lights in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams helped tip off a major community initiative in Brooklyn on Saturday.
It's a new season for Saturday Night Lights.
The partnership between the NYPD and City Department of Youth and Community Development provides sports and fitness training.
The mayor joined kids at a community center in East New York.
Saturday Night Lights is open to children between the ages of 11-18 across all five boroughs.
