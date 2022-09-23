Yonkers Police searching for 72-year-old Sarah Rosado, who has Alzheimer's disease

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Police in Yonkers are growing increasingly concerned about a vulnerable adult who wandered away from home.

Sarah Rosado, 72, has Alzheimer's disease. She was last seen at around 3:15 p.m. Thursday leaving her home on Midland Avenue, according to police.

"We conducted a very thorough search yesterday. We have been unable to locate her. We notified the local news media, put her picture out on social media. So we're asking if everyone can just keep their eyes open and if they see Ms. Rosado or see somebody in distress to please give us a call so we can get her the help she needs," said Yonkers Police Lt. Dean Politopoulos.

Rosado went missing earlier this year and was found walking on Interstate 87, police said.

Rosado is described as short and thin. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, grey chino pants and blue Skechers.