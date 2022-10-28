Sources: Former interim NYC Transit President Sarah Feinberg assaulted in Chelsea
NEW YORK -- Sources tell CBS2 former interim New York City Transit president Sarah Feinberg was the victim of an unprovoked attack in Chelsea.
It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 20 at 21st Street and Sixth Avenue.
Sources say she was crossing the street when a man she didn't know approached her and punched her in face before running off.
Feinberg was not seriously hurt.
No arrests have been made.
