Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza, once reviewed by Dave Portnoy, badly damaged in fire

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- A beloved pizza shop in New Jersey that has been around for decades was badly damaged by a fire on Saturday.

CBS New York spoke to the owner of the Elizabeth business.

Al Santillo Jr. is still in a state of shock. The business has been in his family for more than 100 years. He showed CBS New York a photo showing his father working at the pizzeria at 80 years old and the business was started by his father.

Santillo said he is determined to rebuild.

A look at inside Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza shows extensive damage from the Saturday morning fire. Santillo pointed out that the brick oven actually still appeared to be smoking, adding that decades-old oven is so important to his business.

A city spokesperson said the fire was first reported by a passerby and a neighbor at 9:39 a.m., and that it caused extensive damage.

Santillo described what it was like seeing the pizza shop, which has been at the heart of his family for a century, on fire.

"I was in the other room getting a cup of coffee and, really, I smelled smoke, so I ran out here and soon as I got down by where the oven is, I looked up at the ceiling and the ceiling was on fire," Santillo said. "I think you go into shock a little bit. I'm still kind of like pumped up. A lot of people have been calling me. It's like a death in the family."

Santillo told CBS New York that Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, was one of the first to offer support.

One of the things Portnoy is known for is his one-bite pizza reviews at restaurants all over the country and posting videos. He did one at Santillo's back in 2019.

Portnoy posted to social media on Saturday, "I'm aware that Al Santilllo's had a fire this morning. Al is okay, thank God. Obviously, Barstool will be there for whatever Al needs."

Santillo said he's so appreciative of support from many people who have reached out.

City officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.