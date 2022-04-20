Watch CBS News

Waving sculptures on display in new Midtown art exhibit

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Giant waving sculptures on display in Midtown 00:35

NEW YORK -- Giant sculptures are offering a warm welcome to New Yorkers and visitors in Midtown.

Fourteen oversized sculptures are set up in the Garment District with hands raised, waving hello as people walk by.

The display is part of an exhibit created by artist Santi Flores.

Each piece has the same pose, but each has unique colorful skin markings.

The artist says that represents the diversity of the city while sending a message of unity.

The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 29.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 19, 2022 / 8:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.