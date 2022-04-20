Waving sculptures on display in new Midtown art exhibit

NEW YORK -- Giant sculptures are offering a warm welcome to New Yorkers and visitors in Midtown.

Fourteen oversized sculptures are set up in the Garment District with hands raised, waving hello as people walk by.

The display is part of an exhibit created by artist Santi Flores.

Each piece has the same pose, but each has unique colorful skin markings.

The artist says that represents the diversity of the city while sending a message of unity.

The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 29.