Santa delivers toys to special needs students at the Premm Learning Center on Long Island with the help of Suffolk County PBA

OAKDALE, N.Y. - A sleigh loaded with toys and Santa Claus in the lead surprised dozens of local special needs schoolchildren.

Santa could spotted from blocks away making a grand entrance in Oakdale.

"We are absolutely blessed to have this wonderful community," one teacher said.

"This is the most exciting day of the year," a teacher's aide said.

More than 100 special needs children got the unexpected surprise.

"Exciting," one said.

"He likes giving presents," said another.

"Merry Christmas," said another.

The Premm Learning Center, filled with special students from all over the county and teachers, aides and volunteers from eastern Suffolk BOCES.

"This is an incredible organization. What they do for the kids all year, the least we can do to give back some. So to see the smiles on their faces and the joy that we can give them, it's worth every minute of our time and every penny spent," said Noel DiGerolamo, president of the Suffolk Police Benevolent Association.

Santa got help from his Suffolk PBA elves.

Each child made a wish list, and off went the PBA volunteers to buy and wrap.

"It really puts things into perspective, how precious these children are, how precious life is. And bringing a little happiness to kids that truly, truly deserve it," said Louis Civello of the Suffolk PBA.

Michelle, 11, got the dolls she hoped for.

"We use this as a motivation to get them through the season," said special education teacher Erin O'Connor.

O'Connor says, with a broad range of abilities, holidays can be stress producing.

This party is in its 30th successful year.