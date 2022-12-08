Sandy Hook survivor Jackie Hegarty makes plea for more gun safety measures ahead of 10-year anniversary of shooting

NEW YORK -- A survivor of the Sandy Hook school shooting is calling for gun control ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the tragedy.

It comes as President Joe Biden is pushing to ban assault rifles.

Survivor Jackie Hegarty and the president spoke at a memorial Wednesday night. Another gathering is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday in Washington D.C.

Hegarty said certain elected leaders are not brave enough to make any meaningful changes.

"That day, I survived because the shooter, armed with an AR15, chose left instead of right," she said.

It's a moment she has spent the last 10 years thinking about. The twist of fate, she says, led her to living, while others died. She was just seven years old.

"It was impossible to imagine that 26 innocent lives were killed in the same building I was in," she said.

Back in 2012, officials said a gunman shot and killed those innocent lives -- kids and the faculty trying to protect them at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Now, the 17-year-old survivor is calling on lawmakers to pass new gun safety measures.

"Guns are now the number one killer of children in America, and we are asked to be brave while hiding under our desks in our classrooms, while too many elected officials lack the courage to pass common sense laws to save our lives," said Hegarty.

Earlier this year, Congress passed its first piece of major gun legislation since the 1990s following mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

Biden is pushing to ban assault rifles, but Democrats admit it's unlikely they can get something passed before they lose full control of Congress next month.

On Wednesday, the president acknowledged the pain of remembering lost loved ones at the National Vigil for all Victims of Gun Violence, which was created after the Sandy Hook school shooting. He is the first president to attend the vigil and applauded those there who have fought for gun control legislation.

"What I admire so much about all of you is you show up and remember. Because remembering brings it back, the very moment that it happened," he said.

Also in attendance were survivors and loved ones of people who died in Uvalde and the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.

Experts say with Republicans taking control of the House for the next two years, it's unlikely any gun control legislation will go up for a vote.