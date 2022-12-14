A somber remembrance: Wednesday marks 10 years since Sandy Hook school shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- Wednesday marks 10 years since the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Twenty children and six adults were killed in the Newtown, Connecticut, massacre.

Connecticut's senators will address the tragedy on the Senate floor. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy will call on Congress to honor gun violence victims and survivors with action to address gun violence.

Throughout the day, we will hear reflections from local leaders and family members of the victims.