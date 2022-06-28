Watch CBS News
Police: Residents at former N.J. home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito receiving harassing packages after Roe v. Wade ruling

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. -- New Jersey police say people have been sending harassing packages to the former home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

Authorities say erroneous information on the internet claims Alito still lives in West Caldwell. He moved in 2007 when he was confirmed to the high court.

Police say the current homeowners have no affiliation with Alito.

Alito wrote the court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

First published on June 28, 2022 / 7:55 PM

