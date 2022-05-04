Watch CBS News

Samantha Picklo sues Dunkin' after she says she was seriously burned by their hot coffee

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

N.J. woman sues Dunkin' over hot coffee burns 00:52

DELRAN, N.J. - A woman in New Jersey who says she was seriously burned after hot coffee was spilled on her lap is suing Dunkin'. 

Samantha Picklo says it happened last summer at the drive through of a Dunkin' in Delran, in Burlington County. 

She says a worker came outside with her order of three coffees in a coffee tray, but then everything toppled. Her lawsuit claims a stronger cup holder could have prevented her injuries. 

"As he tried to pass it to me before I could even take it from him, I watched as the extra-large cup of coffee just fell forward... and then the other two had fallen right on me," Picklo said. 

"All the industry has to do is have a holder that has higher sides and is more secure," her attorney Paul D'Amato said. 

Picklo spent three days recovering in a burn center. 

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 4, 2022 / 1:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.