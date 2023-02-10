Judge extends bail restrictions on FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
NEW YORK -- A Manhattan judge has extended bail restrictions on the founder of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
Sam Bankman-Fried is banned from contacting employees of companies he once controlled.
Prosecutors raised concerns that the 30-year-old former billionaire could try to tamper with witnesses ahead of his trial on fraud charges.
He's also not allowed to use encrypted messaging technology.
Bankman-Fried is accused of deceiving investors out of millions of dollars before FTX collapsed last November.
