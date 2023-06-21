Watch CBS News
Sam and Devorah Foundation for Trans Young People offering support and programming for trans and nonbinary youth

NEW YORK -- Pride Month is a time for the LGBTQ+ community to be celebrated, seen and heard, and for allies to show their support.

Today we're highlighting a local organization with a national reach that's making a big difference in the lives of trans young people.

The Sam and Devorah Foundation for Trans Young People was created to provide safe spaces, programs and support for those that are trans and nonbinary.

Executive Director Wren and mentee Stellan joined us to share more about the foundation and its programs, including some upcoming events. 

June 21, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

