Joyful parents, kids pick out Christmas presents at Salvation Army Times Square Community Center

NEW YORK -- Just in time for Christmas, parents and kids were able to pick out brand new presents on Friday thanks to some generous volunteers.

There were rows and rows of toys at the Salvation Army Times Square Community Center, where 300 to 400 people were expected to get gifts and have them wrapped.

"Unfortunately due to cost of rent, cost of bills, aren't able to provide for their children, and so in this way we're kind of being able to alleviate some of that weight off of the parents and also put some joy in the hearts of these children," said Yuco Hall, with the Salvation Army.

A family from Venezuela in New York City for two months visited the second toy shop on 14th Street.

"She's grateful to get some toys because she don't have the possibilities, you know, no money," a translator told us.

"It just gives them a sense of pride and happiness to be able to choose the toys that their children are going to open up on Christmas morning," said LeNissa Sukhdeo, with the Salvation Army.

Volunteer Sarah Hawkins brought her husband and three children.

"Important for them to see real life, to see what's around us in New York, the needs that are around us and Christmas is not just about ourselves. It's about serving others," said Hawkins.

"It makes me feel great to be helping others and to be part of this Christian community," said 9-year-old Johnny.

The Salvation Army said it partnered with Hope for New York for the toy donations.

And what's Christmas without the food? Catholic Charities distributed meals in the Bronx to a steady crowd of grateful New Yorkers.

"They get packed nonperishables and they also receive fresh produce and meats," one woman said.

The events were just a few examples of many generous New Yorkers helping one another this holiday season.