Salvation Army hands out hundreds of turkeys to families in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The Salvation Army helped families in Brooklyn get ready for Thanksgiving on Tuesday.
The organization partnered with CMA CGM Group and handed out 1,000 turkeys in Bushwick.
The giveaway was part of an initiative to feed approximately 130,000 people this Thanksgiving.
