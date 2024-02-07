4 wanted in connection to vandalism at Brooklyn church

Police searching for suspects in Marine Park church vandalism

NEW YORK -- The NYPD's hate crime task force is investigating vandalism at a Brooklyn church.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 27 at Saint Columbia Church on Kimball Street in Marine Park.

Police say four individuals damaged a stained-glass window and a crucifix before running off.

Wanted for a Criminal Mischief Hate Crime: On Saturday 1/27/24,at Approx. 2:45 A.M., four unknown individuals approached a religious institution located at 2245 Kimball Street and damaged a stained-glass window and a crucifix. @NYPD63Pct . Call us at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/fc86ecJA4n — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) February 7, 2024

