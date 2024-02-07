Watch CBS News
4 wanted in connection to vandalism at Brooklyn church

Police searching for suspects in Marine Park church vandalism
Police searching for suspects in Marine Park church vandalism

NEW YORK -- The NYPD's hate crime task force is investigating vandalism at a Brooklyn church.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 27 at Saint Columbia Church on Kimball Street in Marine Park.

Police say four individuals damaged a stained-glass window and a crucifix before running off.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

