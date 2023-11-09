SAG-AFTRA tentative agreement to end strike will get nearly 200,000 New Yorkers back to work in film and tv

NEW YORK -- The actors' strike is finally over, and it's a big win for Hollywood and New York.

The deal between SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios ends the almost four month strike and will help nearly 200,000 New Yorkers get back to work.

CBS New York's John Dias reported Thursday morning from Sunset Pier 94 Studios on Manhattan's West Side. Once complete, the new studio will create 1,700 new jobs.

Because of the deal, those jobs will have security.

In a unanimous vote Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA, the union representing film and television actors, struck a tentative deal with entertainment industry studios on a new labor contract, which will end the 118 day strike.

Some key wins include pay raises and increases to its pension and health caps, not to mention provisions that will protect members from artificial intelligence threats. With streaming becoming so popular, the deal will also provide them with streaming participation bonuses.

Mayor Eric Adams said he is thrilled they reached a deal, since the film and television industry helps to build a strong, inclusive economic future for New York. He went on to say it will allow thousands of small businesses and 185,000 New Yorkers to get back to work with fair wages and strong protections.

Full details of the agreement will be released Friday, if approved by the SAG-AFTRA national board.