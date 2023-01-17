"Safe Streets N.J." program takes aim at wave of car thefts in Garden State

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. - A new effort has just launched in response to a wave of car thefts in parts of New Jersey.

Tuesday, Middletown and Monmouth County officials unveiled a public campaign called Safe Streets N.J.

They say it will allow Garden State residents to let their voices be heard about the recent rise in auto thefts.

It also creates a petition demanding state legislators revise current bail reform policies and institute stricter legal consequences.

"We have a choice as to whether we want to be a nation and state of laws, or a nation and state of chaos. So let us make that choice, and let our voices be loud, and let them be clear, that Safe Streets New Jersey, that our families, our safety is a number one priority," Middletown Mayor Tony Perry said.

Middletown Township is also filing a suit against the State to pay for the extra costs associated with keeping residents safe.