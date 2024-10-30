Watch CBS News
Suspect in Sabina Rosas murder at luxury Long Island resort found dead in Pennsylvania

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Long Island community stunned by woman's death at posh wellness resort
Long Island community stunned by woman's death at posh wellness resort 02:00

WATER MILL, N.Y. - The suspect in the murder of Sabina Rosas has been found dead, police said Wednesday. 

Thomas Gannon, 56, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, Suffolk County Police said. 

Gannon's relationship with Rosas was not immediately released by police. 

Rosas, 33, was found dead Monday in a guest room of the Shou Sugi Ban House, a luxury wellness resort. Police have not yet said how she died, only that she "was a victim of violence." Her cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. 

Rosas also went by the name Sabina Khorramdel. 

"As the eldest of three daughters, Sabina brought excitement, adventure, joy, and love to our family," her family said in a statement. 

Rosas' mentor Liz Phillips, a SUNY Purchase fine arts professor, said she was a gifted artist. 

"A sort shining light, funny, fun, creative and always doing interesting projects," Phillips said. "It's an enormous loss. She was an extraordinarily creative and capable artist/painter."

