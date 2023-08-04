Watch CBS News
Rye Playland train ride jumps the tracks; 2 workers hurt

RYE, N.Y. -- There was a mishap with a ride at Rye Playland on Thursday.

The Playland Express train jumped the tracks just after 4 p.m. in the Kiddyland section of the amusement park.

Emergency officials say the rear train car came off the tracks and hit a wooden pillar near the ride's entrance.

No children were hurt, but two workers were treated for minor injuries.

