Rutgers University reverses course after dropping mask mandate

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Rutgers University is temporarily reinstating part of its mask mandate just days after lifting it.

The university dropped the mandate on Oct. 1 but reverse course after faculty unions raised objections.

The new order requires all individuals to wear face coverings in libraries.

It also allows individual faculty members to require masks in indoor teaching spaces.

The university says its decision to lift the mandate was consistent with all state and federal laws.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 8:51 PM

