Russia's state media says plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashes in Belgorod region

A Russian plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war crashed in Russia's western Belgorod region, Russia's state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Wednesday, citing Russia's Ministry of Defense. Six crew members and three people accompanying the POWs were also on board, RIA reported. Everyone on board the plane was killed, Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, according to The Associated Press.

It was not immediately clear what caused the plane to crash. In a morning briefing, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he did not have enough information to comment. Ukrainian officials warned against sharing information that had not been verified, the AP reported.

"We emphasize that the enemy is actively conducting information special operations against Ukraine aimed at destabilizing Ukrainian society," Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement on social media.

An image taken from video obtained by Reuters shows a fireball erupting near the town of Yablonovo, in Russia's western Belgorod region, reportedly from the scene of a military plane crash. Obtained by Reuters

Unverified video on social media appeared to show a plane falling from the sky and then a huge ball of flames erupting where it looked like the plane hit the ground. A small puff of smoke was visible in the sky where the plane had been spotted before crashing.

RIA, citing Russia's Ministry of Defense, said the Ukrainian POWs were being transported to the border region for a prisoner swap. The ministry said a special military commission was on its way to the site of the crash.

There have been a number of Russian military plane crashes recently, which some say is due to an increased number of flights amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, according to the AP.

Omar Zaghloul/Anadolu/Getty

Belgorod governor Gladkov said a Ukrainian drone had been shot down in the area earlier Wednesday, but there were no casualties and no damage caused. It was the latest in what appears to be a move by Ukraine to extend its attacks inside Russia ahead of the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said previously that Ukraine's military would conduct more strikes on the border region this year, in part to unnerve Russians ahead of the upcoming March 17 presidential election in the country. President Vladimir Putin is set to run again, virtually unchallenged after a years-long crackdown on all forms of dissent.