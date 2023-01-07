New York City severing ties with Runway Towing after accusations of overcharging customers

NEW YORK -- New York City will sever ties with a towing company accused of overcharging customers.

The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection has denied an application to renew Runway Towing's license.

Runway currently has the exclusive contract with the city to keep nine highways clear.

CBS2's Lisa Rozner exclusively reported on a 2019 class action lawsuit and spoke to customers who said they were overcharged by hundreds of dollars.

Runway's license is set to expire at the end of the year.

A spokesperson from the New York City law department tells us they're pleased with the ruling.

We reached out to Runway Towing and have not heard back.